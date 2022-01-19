Beaumont Police Department swears in highest number of new recruits received in a decade

It was a special day for the recruits who were pinned by their families at the Beaumont Event Centre Wednesday before they hit the streets to protect our community.

"Well, my dad been a police officer since 1985,” officer Reginald Boseman III told 12News. “He retired from the city of Beaumont a while back. So, just seeing him in his police uniform when I was a younger kid, I looked at him as a superhero. So, if I could be that superhero to one kid out there in the city of Beaumont, which is the community I grew up in, I achieved my whole task and my goal."

