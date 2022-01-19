x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Beaumont Police Department swears in highest number of new recruits received in a decade

It was a special day for the recruits who were pinned by their family members at the Beaumont Event Centre.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have 14 new officers in their ranks. It's the most recruits the department received in a decade.

It was a special day for the recruits who were pinned by their families at the Beaumont Event Centre Wednesday before they hit the streets to protect our community.

It's a mission that's personal to each new officer.

"Well, my dad been a police officer since 1985,” officer Reginald Boseman III told 12News. “He retired from the city of Beaumont a while back. So, just seeing him in his police uniform when I was a younger kid, I looked at him as a superhero. So, if I could be that superhero to one kid out there in the city of Beaumont, which is the community I grew up in, I achieved my whole task and my goal."

Beaumont Police also gave out lifesaving awards to three people
and celebrated the retirement of six.

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Related Articles

In Other News

ICYMI: Police searching for Beaumont burger joint thieves