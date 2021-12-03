Beaumont Police mourn death of chaplain, Pastor Roosevelt Henry

He had been active as a member of the Clergy and Police Partnership since June 2009

BEAUMONT, Texas — The community and the Beaumont Police Department is mourning the passing of one of the department's chaplains.

Pastor Roosevelt Henry died on Tuesday, March 10, 2021, according to a Facebook post by the Beaumont Police Department.

Henry had been active as a member of the Clergy and Police Partnership, or CAPP, since June 2009 according to the post.

"We greatly appreciate the support and dedication Pastor Henry, you will truly be missed," the post said.

Henry was the police department's assistant chaplain and regularly offered his time to the department for special events and ceremonies and services according to the post.

A wake for Henry will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, from Noon - 6p at Mercy Funeral Home in Beaumont.

Services celebrating Henry's life will take place on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Encounter Church at 8060 Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.