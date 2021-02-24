Beaumont Police 'K9 Gus' retires after more than 4 years of service

Gus first joined the Beaumont Police Department in December 2016

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is celebrating the retirement of one its more hairy officers this week.

The department announced on Facebook Tuesday that one of its police dogs, "K9 Gus," officially retired this week after just over four years of service.

Gus first joined the Beaumont Police Department in December 2016 when he was paired with officer Shaun Boudreaux according to 12News file stories.

He officially served with the department for four years and three months according to the post.

Gus was initially paired up with Boudreaux two months prior to hitting the streets officially after Boudreaux's previous partner, "K9 Nicky," died suddenly in June 2016.

“I have to start all over and get him trained up to speed, but he's definitely doing everything thing I’ve asked of him so far," officer Boudreaux said of Gus in 2017.

Gus helped make at least four apprehensions during his first couple months on the beat.

"K9 Gus" made the news several times during his first year on the job including helping nab an armed robber at a Beaumont hotel in January 2017.

In May 2017 he made the news again after nabbing his seventh felony suspect that year when he helped track down and arrest a man who was arrested for auto theft and possession of a controlled substance.

In that instance Gus and his handler tracked the man to wear he was hiding underneath a parked car.

The arrest of the man who, had crack cocaine in his possession, was the 7th felony arrest assist for Gus in 2017.

As far as we know "K9 Gus" will now spend his retirement lounging about the home of his most recent handler.