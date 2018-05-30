Beaumont police are investigating a terroristic threat made on social media by two students from the Harmony Science Academy.

Officer Haley Morrow said on Monday at 10 p.m. officers received several calls from parents about a threat on social media.

The post implied the two students were going to shoot people at the school on Tuesday.

The students were 16 and 17-years-old.

"Kids make threats, whether they are joking or not, they are going to be taken seriously," said Officer Haley Morrow.

Investigators spoke to both of the teen’s parents and took weapons from one of the student’s home.

However, police do not believe the students who made the post on social media were serious.

"It’s important that parents know what their children are doing on social media, who they are talking to and what they are posting so they are not blindsided when they get a knock on the door from police about wanting to investigate something like this,” said Morrow.

Police filled out a terroristic threat report but no arrests have been made.

A Harmony Science Academy parent named Jerica Landry told 12news she did not let her daughter to go to school after her daughter showed her another message about the threat on Snapchat.

Masse, Jacquelyn

Jerica Landry’s daughter, Karen said she the message on Snapchat said there would be a school shooting at the Harmony Science Academy on Tuesday.

"I don't play with that stuff because they have been having school shootings and that is nothing to play with,” said Karen Landry.

Jerica said she immediately called police.

"I'm taking it very seriously at the moment because of what’s been taking place a lot lately," said Landry.

A spokesperson with the Harmony Science Academy said there was extra security at the school this morning as a precaution. The school will have extra security until the last day of school on Thursday.

Jerica Landry said the recent school shooting in Santa Fe has made her consider homeschooling her daughter to make sure she is safe.

"I feel like I'm the only one who can protect my baby, I feel like no one will protect her more so than I will," said Landry.

