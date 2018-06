Beaumont police Thursday identified the victim of Wednesday night's fatal accident as 57-year-old Benny Nettles,

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Collier's Ferry park on Pine Street.

The driver of the vehicle appears to have been speeding when Nettles lost control of the car, according to Officer Guedry. This caused the car to flip multiple times.

Nettles was deceased when officers arrived.

