A spokesperson for the Beaumont Police Department has released the identity of a man who drowned over the weekend. The victim is Arnold Smith, 39, of Beaumont.

Police and first responders from Beaumont Fire Rescue were called to the Lancaster Cornwell Apartment complex off of Prutzman Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday. Smith was taken by ambulance to the hospital where doctors pronounced him deceased.

The police spokesperson Monday said investigators do not suspect foul play was involved.

