BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont police and a group from ATF in Houston teamed up to talk explosives awareness and demonstrate some explosives for Southeast Texas prosecutors and court personnel.

The Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), worked with the Beaumont Police Department teamed up for the training on Tuesday.

Tuesday's rain showers put a kink in the demonstration.

"We didn't get to shoot the C-4. The one pound of C-4 usually packs a punch. You can feel it in your chest," said Alex Guerrero, Explosives Enforcement Officer for Houston ATF.

Guerrero said the creation of these types of explosive devices, from sticks of dynamite to grenades, are more common than most people think.

"We deal with those types of things almost on a day in and day out basis," said Guerrero.

Guerrero said cases like the accused Beaumont bomber make headlines because it takes them more time to solve those cases.

Tuesday's demonstration gave prosecutors and court personnel a better understanding of these types of cases.

Guererro said the most common types of explosive devices use black powder and smokeless powder.

He said it's never a good idea to pick up or touch a package or device that looks suspicious, and to call local law enforcement.

