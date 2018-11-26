BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department is hosting Citizen Safety Seminars over the next two weeks. The seminars will give information on how to avoid becoming a victim of crime. Police will talk about burglary, auto theft, and auto burglary prevention, as well as situational awareness.
INFORMATION ABOUT A CRIME | Crime Stoppers of SETX
Dates, time and places of the seminars are as follows:
Monday, November 26th:
Location: Central Park Community Center, 2925 Fannin Street
Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, November 29th
Location: Alice Keith Park Community Center, 4050 Reed Street
Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Monday, December 3rd
Location: Rogers Park Community Center, 1455 Dowlen Road
Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 6th
Location: John Paul Davis Community Center, 3580 E. Lucas
Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
'Tis the season for shopping safety tips. Police will also discuss current crimes and give safety tips so you know what to look out for when you are shopping this holiday season.