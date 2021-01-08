Beaumont police held event to build stronger relations with community, youth

Officials try to keep the event intimate so that kids can have one-on-one interactions with Beaumont police.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department held it’s second Cops and Kids Fun Day at Central Park in Beaumont, Sunday.

Sunday’s event featured a Kona Ice truck, a bounce house, kickball and other outdoor games and activities for children. Beaumont firefighters and other responders participated in Cops and Kids Fun Day as well.

The idea for Cops and Kids came about as the Beaumont Police Department considered ways to better build relations with the community and the youth, Haley Morrow, Beaumont Police Officer, said.

“We're always brainstorming and trying to find out new ways we can reach the community and have a more intimate level, instead of a huge event with thousands of people where you're not really getting a lot of one-on-one time with the officers,” she said.

Beaumont police hope to continue having Cops and Kids Fun Days at different parks around Beaumont, so they can cater to different neighborhoods and improve police relations in different areas, Morrow said. The first event was held at Alice Keith Park in Beaumont.

Officials try to keep each event intimate, so that children can have one-on-one interactions with Beaumont police. That way they spend time having fun while simultaneously building trust.

The Beaumont Police Department plans on holding more Cops and Kids events at different parks throughout Beaumont as they look to strengthen community bonds and build better relationships with Beaumont's youth.