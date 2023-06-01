Citizens Police Academy course offers behind the scenes look into the life of law enforcement

Some of the highlights of the Citizens Police Academy include touring a jail, checking out training facilities and riding along with an officer in their patrol unit.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look into the life and responsibilities of law enforcement thanks to an upcoming community program.

The Beaumont Police Department’s bi-annual Citizens Police Academy begins on January 19, 2022. It is a free 14-week course that lasts until May.

During the course, several different agencies are represented. Some of the highlights of the Citizens Police Academy include touring a jail, checking out training facilities, and riding along with an officer in their patrol unit.

Police believe there is a great deal resident can learn with the course.

“We expose our community members and educate them on law enforcement,” Officer Haley Morrow said. “What we do and why we do it.”

Those who want to attend have to be older than 18 years of age and must have a clean background. There is still time to sign up.

“There is a Facebook post on the Beaumont Police Facebook page, where they can go to figure out how to submit that request to apply,” Officer Morrow said. “It's just a really great course. We know that most people who go through it really enjoy it.”

Roy McGrath completed the course and heads the Alumni Association for all academy graduates.

“It evolves with time,” McGrath said. “When I went through it in 2008, of course, because it changes every year because of the changes in society.”

The Citizens Police Academy is one of the agency's most popular community programs.

“In this day and time, it's very important and Beaumont Police, Jefferson County, Port Arthur Police, they understand how important that is," McGrath said. "The leaders of the departments understand that community outreach has to be a priority. We have to build those bridges between the police departments and the community, and our job is to maintain those bridges once they are built.”

Beaumont Police are still currently accepting applications for the Citizens Police Academy until the start date for this semester's course.