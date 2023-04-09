Beaumont Police asking for public's help in finding 'critical missing' man

x
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are asking the public's help in finding a "critical missing" man.

Roosevelt Savoy, 52, was last seen in the 2200 block of West Virginia St. around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 4, 2023, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department. 

Savoy is described as about six feet tall and 190 pounds with short curly hair and facial hair. 

He was wearing an orange plaid shirt and dark colored jogging pants with light blue shorts over them and white sneakers, according to the release. 

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

*Critical Missing* 

Roosevelt Savoy 52 years old

Last seen in the 2200 block of West Virginia at around 11:30 am. 

Mr. Savoy is described as about  6'0, 190lbs with short curly hair, and facial hair. He was wearing an orange plaid shirt and dark colored jogging pants with light blue shorts over them and white sneakers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

