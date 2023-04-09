Beaumont Police asking for public's help in finding 'critical missing' man

Roosevelt Savoy, 52, was last seen in the 2200 block of West Virginia St. around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 4, 2023.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are asking the public's help in finding a "critical missing" man.

Roosevelt Savoy, 52, was last seen in the 2200 block of West Virginia St. around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 4, 2023, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.



Savoy is described as about six feet tall and 190 pounds with short curly hair and facial hair.

He was wearing an orange plaid shirt and dark colored jogging pants with light blue shorts over them and white sneakers, according to the release.

