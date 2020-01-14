BEAUMONT, Texas — New Beaumont Police Officers will soon hit the streets.

During the police chief's banquet, eight new officers were sworn in to protect and serve. The group included seven men and one woman.

Daniel Bean, one of the new recruits, is a fourth generation Beaumont Police officer.

The 21-year-old decided to become a police officer after growing up surrounded by family in the field.

"Growing up around great people, watching my dad, my uncle and my brother, it's just something I've always wanted to do."

Bean told 12News he has tremendous support from his family.

"It's a big deal, it means I have some support," said Bean."It's going to be amazing."

His 4-year-old niece, Raylee, said she is excited to see her uncle become a police officer just like her daddy.

"Daddy and him get to go to the same work place. I'm really, really excited," said Raylee Bean.

The event was held Monday at the Event Center in Beaumont.

Chief Jim Singletary also recognized citizens who have gone above and beyond to help others in need.

Two officers who have extended a helping hand while in the line of duty were also recognized.

The Event Center was filled with supporters for those who protect and serve.

