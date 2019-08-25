BEAUMONT, Texas — Police have blocked off the intersection of Magnolia and Fairway after a truck went through a house.

A two vehicle crash broke a telephone pole and caused one truck to end up going through the wall of a house according to officers on scene.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the occupants of the home were not in the house at the time of the crash.

Officials said power is out in the nearby neighborhood.

Bart Masters

