Beaumont Police believe alcohol contributed to early Saturday morning wreck that left 2 dead

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police believe alcohol was a contributing factor in a major car accident that left two people dead.

Beaumont police responded to a call in reference to a major accident at the 2400 block of S. Martin Luther King Junior Parkway, shortly after 2 a.m., Saturday.

A preliminary investigation suggests that a black Chevrolet truck was travelling north in the southbounds lanes, when it crashed into a gray Nissan Altima head on, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the Nissan was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from thier injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and their current condition is unknown.

The fatal crash is currently under investigation. This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police department press release:

On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2:13 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 2400 block of S. Martin Luther King in reference to a major accident.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that a black Chevrolet truck was traveling north in the southbound lanes in the 2400 block of S. MLK. At that time, the Chevrolet truck crashed into a gray Nissan Altima head on. The driver of the Nissan Altima was pronounced deceased on scene and the passenger was transported to the hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Detectives are continuing the investigation and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to this accident.

We will release further information tomorrow morning.