Beaumont police arrest man and woman accused of wire theft early Friday morning

Taniah Willis, 33, and Justin Moore, 45, were interviewed by officers and later transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two suspects were arrested following a wire theft in Beaumont early Friday morning.

On June 29, 2023 at around 6 a.m. Beaumont police officers responded to the intersection of Kenneth and Brockman after a witness reported a man and woman stealing wire.

Officers say Taniah Willis, 33, was found with wire and bolt cutters. Justin Moore, 45, was later found with tools, gloves and a flashlight.

Officers found that the electrical wires connecting a utility pole and meter had been cut. Wire that had been discarded by Moore was found near the site, according to police.

The suspects were interviewed by police and then transported to Jefferson County Jail for theft of material.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.