Beaumont Police Department honor loved ones at Fallen Officer Memorial ceremony

Officers said it was all about remembering those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Families of fallen officers gathered at the steps of the Beaumont Police Department Thursday to honor their lost loved ones at the annual Fallen Officer Memorial ceremony.

The ceremony was in honor of National Police Week.



Beaumont Police officer Haley Morrow said Thursday was all about remembering those who lost their lives in the line of duty.



”We just take this week to remember all of the sacrifices they make day in and day out, but most importantly the ones who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Morrow.

Among those in attendance was the husband of fallen officer Sheena Yarborough-Powell.

The 23-year-old officer was killed in the line of duty in 2020. Luis Torres was under the influence slammed into her car and killed the officer and seriously injured her partner.

Torres pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and now faces a 30-year prison sentence.



He is set to face a judge for sentencing on Monday, May 23, 2022.



During the ceremony, Sheena Yarborough Powell's husband Michael Powell expressed his gratitude to the department for making sure Sheena isn't forgotten.

“I'm very thankful for the department. They've been nothing but amazing to me, and Sheena's family, we call them our police family. Sheena was a very loved member, and they are hurting and broken just like we are,” said Michael Powell.

In a Facebook post made Thursday, the police department also honored officer Jack Pickering Junior and officer Ronny Garcia.



They were killed on this day, May 19 in 1970 at just 23-years-old from carbon monoxide poising while on a stakeout.