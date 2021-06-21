Beaumont physician resigning after controversial, racially charged Facebook post

Jefferson County said Dr. George Zuzukin has not admitted that he was the one who wrote or posted any of messages on his public Facebook page.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont physician is resigning from his position following a controversial Facebook post from last week.

Zuzukin has more than 20 years of experience in the medical field and most recently worked as an Oversight Physician for Jefferson County.

12NewsNow is working to independently verify that the comments posted were from the doctor.

The racially charged comments posted to his Facebook page attacked the Black community as well as local city officials including City Councilman Audwin Samuel and newly elected Beaumont Mayor Robin Mouton.

Members of the Beaumont City Council that were mentioned in the posts commented on them to 12NewsNow.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick told 12News that Zuzukin, a contract employee with the county, has submitted more than one letter of resignation following the post.

Councilman Audwin Samuel posted to Facebook saying something should be done, since the page where the comments were posted belongs to an individual who is contracted with the county and paid through taxpayer dollars.

"It is my understanding that it has been addressed,” Samuel said. “I understand he has submitted his resignation. I would have hoped that it would have been immediately but that is not my call.”

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.