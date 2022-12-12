Beaumont Pets Alive partners with Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers to host mega adoption event

Adoption fees are being waived and all adoptions include vaccinations and offers from Petco.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Pets Alive, Petco Love, and BOBS from Skechers are teaming up for a mega-adoption event.

This Texas-sized adoption event will feature more than 7,000 total adoptable pets statewide. Adoption fees are being waived and all adoptions include vaccinations and offers from Petco, according to a news release from Beaumont Pets Alive.

Participating locations:

Petco, 8735 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX, 77640

Beaumont Pets Alive, 4270 E. Lucas, Beaumont, TX, 77708

Beaumont Pets Alive, 46718 I-10 E, Winnie, TX, 77665

When:

Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

With only 30% of pet homes acquiring their pets from shelters, these mega-adoption events are part of a larger mission to encourage pet-friendly homes to consider pet adoption.

“No pet should spend any day, especially the holidays, without a loving family. Adopting a pet fills your home with more love every day and will make your holidays “More Merrier,” said Petco Love President, Susanne Kogut.

Kogut also says those who adopt will make holiday wishes come true for dedicated shelter workers who work tirelessly to save pets.

"These mega adoption initiatives are really about filling communities with love, unconditional pet love,” Kogut said.

The donations from Skechers help Petco Love help a lot of animals and bring pets and families together.

“The donations from Skechers are lifesaving and help us build closer, stronger, and healthier communities for both pets and the people who love them,” Kogut said.

By partnering with Petco Love and its partner animal welfare organizations, BOBS from Skechers donated over $9 million, including more than $5.4 million to Petco Love to date, according to the release.

Those funds helped save and support 1.7 million shelter dogs and cats.