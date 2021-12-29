Beaumont Pets Alive stresses importance of pet safety ahead of New Year's celebrations

The excitement of the sparkling, popping and cracking sounds might be fun for humans, but it can make many pets agitated and scared.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As the world gets ready to ring in 2022 with big celebrations, one Beaumont animal rescue service is giving Southeast Texans a heads up on how they can keep their furry friends safe.

The excitement of the sparkling, popping, and cracking sounds might be fun for humans, but it can make many pets agitated and scared. Without proper care, pets can get lost during the festivities.

Beaumont Pets Alive has put together some helpful tips on how to keep your pets safe this New Years' Eve.

Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with identification tags with current information. Cats should wear break-away or safety collars. Microchipping your pet is always advised.

Keep your pets indoors in a quiet area that is familiar to him/her with plenty of fresh water and give dogs several safe chew toys. Dogs who are crate trained may feel safest in their kennels. Cats will do best in a bathroom or utility room with food, water and a litter box.

Resist the urge to soothe and comfort your agitated pet as this can actually reinforce his/her stressed behavior. Instead, stay calm and “matter of fact” when dealing with a pet who is upset by loud noises.

Frightened outdoor dogs have been known to jump high fences and dig holes to escape the sound of fireworks.

Indoor animals should be kept away from large glass windows or doors because when scared they are capable of crashing right through.

Make sure to keep all alcohol, festive foods/chocolates, floral arrangements and party decorations away from your pets. Alcohol can be dangerous and deadly while balloons, streamers, party hats, and confetti can become lodged in your pet’s intestines, causing an intestinal blockage. Chocolate is especially toxic to both canines and felines.

Remember to keep a watchful eye on your pet and put the name and number of your veterinarian and local animal emergency clinic in a designated area.