Beaumont pastor spread love, appreciation to nurses at Southeast Texas hospitals on Valentine's Day

The Beaumont pastor said he wanted to give love to those that always give love to the community.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Valentines Day in Southeast Texas has been filled with wonderful acts of kindness. These acts include those of a Beaumont pastor who decided to spread love and joy to those that always give it.

Reverend J.D. Roberts is the CEO of Save Our Children, a non-profit organization that serves children in need. On Monday, members of the non-profit went to area hospitals to give love and chocolates to nurses in the ICU.

“We're here today to share some love and affection to those that always giving love and affection, and that's the ladies and men up in the ICU," Roberts said. "Show them that we appreciate their hard work and everything, how they do things.”

Members of the non-profit organization said they wanted to give to those who give to the community.

“They told us there were two beautiful women walking around, and they told us the only way to get to their hearts is with a little love." Robert told two nurses as he handed them their chocolates.

Robert said the non-profit organization chose Valentine’s Day to spread the cheer, because there is no better day to show someone how much you care.

“Today is Valentine's Day, and with them putting in day in and day out and doing what they're doing, we just thought it was only fitting that we come out and give them some love back,” Roberts said.

Roberts and his team were welcomed with open arms as they visited multiple area hospitals.