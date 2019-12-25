BEAUMONT, Texas — On Christmas Eve, a Beaumont pastor is talking about the Christmas story in a new way.

A story that merges facts with fiction, and certainly carries a powerful message.

Pastor Raymond McHenry with Westgate Baptist Church in Beaumont.

His book, 'The Innkeeper's Journal' speculates on the story of the innkeeper who had no room for Mary and Joseph in scripture, and allowed Jesus to be born in his stables.

When the innkeeper loses his son, he faces a crisis of faith.

The 15 minute read only looks like it might be a children's book. It's really about child-like faith.

McHenry told 12News how it came to be.

"The story line is pretty significant then. Its about a 30-year span. He becomes bitter and doesn't want anything to do with God. And I think that's significant because most people time out on God. They want it fixed by Friday. They have all kinds of struggles in marriage, in relationships, at work all kinds of relational carnage. My greatest disappointment is to see how often times people give up on God way too quickly," McHenry said.

The book is available on Amazon.

The idea came from a monologue at Christmas in 2018.

