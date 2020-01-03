BEAUMONT, Texas — An early morning crash took the life of a Beaumont pastor on Saturday and injured another person.

Police say Herman Jefferson, 35, died after the vehicle he was driving left the road and hit a tree near Arthur Place Apartments. It happened near the dead end of Arthur Street in Beaumont just before 3 a.m. Investigators are continuing to investigate.

Family members say his wife was in the vehicle as well. According to Beaumont Police, the passenger was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital. She is expected to recover.

Jefferson was the pastor of Life Church of God and Christ. The congregation was meeting in the Elegante Hotel and was looking for a building. The group merged with Greater Grace Temple Ministries three weeks ago, and plans to become 'Greater Grace Temple Church' according to church members.

A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a Beaumont pastor in the 4100 block of Arthur Street early Saturday morning.

KBMT

Herman 'Hal' Jefferson was 35 years old when he was killed in a car accident according to investigators

Jefferson Family

Also on 12NewsNow.com

'Wash Ur Hands' replaces iconic 'Be Someone' message on bridge over I-45

H-E-B is limiting how many germ prevention products customers can buy

H-E-B beats out other grocers in another list, recognized for customer satisfaction