'What are you afraid of?' | Beaumont church hosting program for children to have safe place to play amid uptick in violence

Jeremy Williams said the uptick in crime hit close to home. He lost a close friend to gun violence and a cousin to a drug overdose.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont pastor, members of his church and the Southeast Texas community are taking action and stepping in to become a physical presence against violence and crime.

Fresh Fire Ministries Pastor Jeremy Williams is hosting a series of prayer walks in areas of Southeast Texas. Members are targeting areas with high crime.

On Saturday, they hosted a prayer walk at the Timber Edge Apartments on Pitchback Road. The walk was the first of its kind, and Williams said the church plans to host several more throughout the summer.

“And the reason why we’re doing [this], the actual theme is called Peace in the Streets, the past few months there has been a lot of violence here in Beaumont, all across Southeast Texas,” Williams said.

The violence hit close to home for Williams.

“Two weeks ago, my brother, he’s like a brother to me, we grew up together right there in the north end of Beaumont, he was shot in the head at the corner of Earl Street and Cleveland and it touched me,” Williams said. “Four months ago, we buried our cousin who overdosed from fentanyl.”

Williams feels Beaumont is an awesome place to live but thinks the violence is leaving a lasting effect on the community and causing members to live in fear.

“Not only am I a pastor in this community, but I also I live here and I work here, and so, it’s not cool with me when I see our young kids scared to come outside and play,” Williams said. “When I see our elderly scared to go to the grocery store and then, when I see young people with so much potential looking at so much grim.”

William felt it was time to take actions outside of church walls. Williams strongly believes it's time for community members to occupy Beaumont and make a difference.

“I’m tired of business as usual," Williams said. "I said, ‘Hey look, let’s get with our congregation. Let’s get with the concerned citizens in the community, and let’s have a presence here. Let’s ask people what they need. What are you afraid of? How can we help?’”



The church is hosting prayer walks, summer rallies and feeding and counseling people with the goal in mind of elevating the people, community. Those involved are taking three approaches.

“Number one we pray,” William said. “Of course we approach from a spiritual perspective first. Number two, we are trying to see what kind of services they need. What’s their employment status us? What is their educational status?”

Members of the initiative also focus on community member's financial status.

“Are they living in underserved communities because they don’t know how to get out,” Williams said.

The third step is becoming a physical presence that deters crime in the community.

“It's kind of hard to sell drugs while we're here,” Williams said. “We’re not going to let you sell it to these kids. We’re not going to let you be a bully in our communities if we are here, so we have to have a presence.”

By using these three approaches, Williams hopes to make a difference in the community and invites other area churches and community members to join him in making Southeast Texas safer for everyone.

"So those are the three things that we are doing," Williams said. "The spiritual approach, the social approach and then just to safeguard our communities the physical approach."