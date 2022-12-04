Beaumont Panthers upset about not being able to use Ford Park after sale falls through, requests county end contract with Spectra

Beaumont Panthers told county officials the Renaissance Development Group said they would not have to pay to use Ford Park facilitates.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community expressed their disappointment about no longer being able to use Ford Park facilities to county officials.

(Editor's note: The above video is from an April 12, 2022 newscast.)

Beaumont Independent School District Trustee Stacey Lewis Jr., and members of the Beaumont Panthers spoke to the commissioners court, requesting for county officials to end their contract concerning Ford Park with Spectra. Spectra has managed the facility for the county since 2017.

The owner of the Beaumont Panthers told county officials the Renaissance Development Group said they would not have to pay to use Ford Park facilitates. Commissioners voted to sell Ford Ark to the development group in 2020.

The deal county commissioners were trying to reach with the development group ultimately failed in late March of 2022, after the Renaissance Development Group missed a string of deadlines to pay for the complex.

The owner of the Beaumont Panthers said if Kevin Johnson, who works for the development group, was not in charge, then it was not fair for Spectra to make them stop using the facility.

Commissioner Bo Alfred responded saying the Renaissance Development Group was not given permission to make contracts with anyone or allow anyone to play for free because the deal never went through.

Alfred said the Beaumont Panthers fight was with the development group and not with the county..

Negotiations between county commissioners and Spectra representatives began after a $22 million sale of Ford Park fell through with the Renaissance Development Group.

In late March of 2022, Jefferson County commissioners unanimously voted to void the sale of after the Renaissance Development Group failed to met multiple deadlines.

In mid April, county commissioners met with Spectra representatives to discuss the future of Ford Park and a possible five-year extension of a contract with the company. Spectra has managed the facility for the county since 2017.

County Auditor Patrick Swain said an existing five-and-a-half-year contract with Spectra and Ford Park will expire in September..