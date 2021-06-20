Beaumont officials reflect on W.L Pate's 'remarkable' legacy

Councilman Mike Getz said that this is not only a tough loss for him but also for the Beaumont community.

BEAUMONT, Texas — W.L Pate, a recent candidate for Beaumont mayor and longtime Beaumont councilman, died Sunday, June 20 due to complications from a rare lung disease, according to the city manager.

At his time of death, Pate was 73 years old.

Pate served on the city council for 14 years and was known as one of Beaumont’s biggest cheerleaders and ambassadors.

Family, friends and the community are summing up W.L. Pate's legacy in one word, remarkable.

Councilman Mike Getz said the way Pate poured into this community is something he will never forget.

Getz also said serving with Pate was when the relationship between the two fostered, and that Pate took Getz under his wing and showed him the ropes.

Getz eventually came to look at Pate as a mentor, he said.

Pate’s death should remind everyone to love their loved ones while they are here, Getz said.

“It just shows you that life is precious,” he said. “We should take every day seriously because you just never know how much time you are given.”

Getz said that this was not only a tough loss for him but also for the Beaumont community.

Pate was elected to city council in 2007, the same year Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames was elected as mayor.

“I sat right beside him for 14 years,” Ames said. “He truly loved Beaumont, Lamar and Babe Zaharias. Rodney and I send our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Pate was best known for his love of his alma mater Lamar University, where he served as the President of the Cardinal Club.

Pate was also known for his work with the Babe Zaharias Museum and Foundation, where he served as president.

Services are pending with Broussard’s mortuary.

