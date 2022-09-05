'I'll probably need to get another rope' | 9-foot nuisance alligator caught along South MLK Jr. Parkway in Beaumont

"These guys got their hands full. He's truly about to eat them up."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County livestock officers along with wildlife experts from Gator Country had their hands full Saturday evening after a 9-foot-7-inch alligator was spotted along South MLK Jr. Parkway.

The animal was spotted in the 5100 block of South MLK Parkway. Animal wranglers got the call as they were attending a wedding reception.

"Right when we were trying to get our party on, but duty calls," Gary Saurage, owner of Gator Country, said.

According to its website, Gator Country is a beloved animal rescue. Saurage and his team of wildlife experts frequently get called to capture nuisance alligators.

Saurage narrated the entire video.

When crews found the alligator, they grabbed a rope to begin securing the gator. Livestock Officer Damon Bailey "bounced the rope off the concrete," landing it perfectly.

"Pretty good size alligator right here," Saurage said. "These guys got their hands full. He's truly about to eat them up."

The alligator then begins to thrash around. Officers let the animal "tire out a little bit."

Officer Bailey touches the alligator's tail. As soon as he did, the alligator proceeded to do a death roll. A death roll is a move alligators use on their prey to drag them underwater and drown them.

Saurage said Officer Bailey thought about getting on the alligator's back, but ultimately decided to try a different approach to get things done.

"He says, 'You know, I think I'll probably need to go get another rope,'" Saurage said. "They add another rope and that right there changes the game. Now, we can actually get this thing done."

Wildlife experts warned the Southeast Texas community to never attempt to catch an alligator.

Officer Bailey proceeds to close the alligator's jaw with his hands. After that, he calls on a man who was in the area to help tape the alligator's mouth shut.

"He made abut three wraps around it," Saurage said. "Once you get that, you stop that jaw pressure from moving. Damon will go ahead and take the tape from him. He's going finish the paperwork and that right there is wrap."

The alligator was later taken to Gator Country.