Beaumont officer injured after Wednesday morning wreck, expected to recover fine

It happened at N. Major Drive and Dishman Road shortly after 10:30 a.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Police officer is expected to recover after being injured during a Wednesday morning wreck.

It happened at N. Major Drive and Dishman Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. The wreck involved an unidentified car and a Beaumont Police motorcycle.

At this time, it is unclear how the accident happened. The injured officer’s name has not been released, but Sgt. Cody Guedry told 12News he is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info



GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device