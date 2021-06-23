Beaumont cop arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated

The arrest involving officer Lionel Berry, 35, is under investigation, officer Cody Guedry confirmed with 12News.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating one of their own after an officer was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Wednesday morning.

The arrest involving officer Lionel Berry, 35, is under investigation, officer Cody Guedry confirmed with 12News.

He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail early Wednesday morning for a DWI charge and has since been released on a $2,500 bond. It is unclear if Berry has been placed on administrative leave.

Berry was sworn in as a rookie officer with Beaumont Police on June 8, 2018, according to a file news release.

He worked with Jefferson County Juvenile Probation for two years and Jefferson County adult probation for seven years before becoming a Beaumont Police officer.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

