Beaumont nonprofit invites community to view facility during National Hospitality Week

The non-profit organization houses family members with loved ones in nearby hospitals.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Anayat House invited the community to take an inside look into its everyday operations.

The open house is in honor of National Hospitality Week.



The goal is to highlight what the facility offers to the community.



Despite facing many setbacks, like flooding during Imelda in 2019, the facility was able to open in 2020.

The opening came just in time to face COVID-19.

“Just because the pandemic hit, it didn't mean heart attacks stopped, car wrecks stopped, cancer didn't stop," said Tressa Clarke, executive director of Anayat House. "So we wanted to open as quickly and swiftly as possible, we were fully functional and we stay busy.”

The Anayat House is within walking distance of CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth and a five-minute drive from Baptist Hospital.