Surviving Parents of Southeast Texas accepting donations to help families of Uvalde mass shooting

The non-profit group is currently looking for a van to rent so all their members can drive to Uvalde together.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An organization is trying to bring relief to the families of the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting.



Surviving Parents of Southeast Texas has been helping families in our region navigate the grief of losing a child since 2015.

Now their attention has turned to Uvalde and how they can help the grieving families. The group is accepting donations to make a trip to Uvalde.

These parents are no strangers to losing a child, and they are on a mission to uplift families during some of their darkest days.



"The world is going to go on like it's going on now, but the broken hearts and the missing the children and your loved ones, it's going to be forever," Surviving Parents of Southeast Texas co-founder Demetricia Holloway said.



Just a week ago, the lives changed of 21 families in Uvalde, Texas, including 19 parents who no longer have their children.

It’s pain that the Surviving Parents of Southeast Texas understand. The non-profit organization offers grief counseling for anyone who needs it like Jaylnn Morris who lost her sister.



“Surviving Parents is about the parents but it's more than that, we also cater to the siblings too, we cater to the children,” Surviving Parents of Southeast Texas secretary Jaylnn Morris said. “Because they also lost someone as well. Even though we get overlooked sometimes, you know, it's like as a sibling I am here for you.”



From stuffed animals to books, and care packages for the families, the group collects donations to provide a positive impact for the surviving relatives. Holloway said they just want to offer their support in any way possible.



“Their donations are well needed and it's going to take a bit of everything,” Holloway said. “Since I was local when my daughter was murdered, and these families you never know what they will need no one is the same.”



A need that many recognize is going to stay with them beyond their visit on Thursday through Saturday.

“So once we leave there, it's still going to be going, and they are going to just need someone to listen. Sometimes it's just to listen to you cry and we are going to be there,” said Theresa Lewis, a member of Surviving Parents of Southeast Texas.

The group is taking donations at their location of 3985 East Lucas in Beaumont until Wednesday night, June 1, 2022.

They are currently looking for a van to rent so all their members can drive to Uvalde together. If you have any information, contact their Facebook page at Surviving Parents of Southeast Texas.

You can also contact the group Surviving Parents of Southeast Texas on its website, by phone at (409) 299- 9034, by email at SurvivingParentsofSETX@yahoo.com.