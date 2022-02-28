Beaumont native gets big break, plays chief role on NBC's new series 'Endgame'

Mark Espinoza encourages aspiring actors to follow the voice that tells them to, "just keep going."

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont native's big break that landed him on the big screen has not diminished the pride he has for his hometown.

Mark Espinoza plays a chief role on NBC’s new series “Endgame.” The show premiered on Monday, Feb. 21 and is set to air every Monday at 9 p.m.

Espinoza plays an FBI director in the series. Before he made it big time, he was right here in Beaumont.

“I grew up over near the municipal airport for most of my time there and went to school, went to what was then Forest Park High school,” Espinoza said. “It's now Westbrook, went to Lamar University.”

Espinoza’s journey from Beaumont to Hollywood was not an easy one. He said his journey was full of ups and down.

Espinoza encourages aspiring actors to never give up, even though the thought may come. He encourages people to follow the voice that tells them to keep going.

"Many, many times because you reach a point,” he said. “Probably not long before I got this job actually because we spent two years of not working. Only you have the inner voice. Just keep going. Just keep going. Just keep doing it. Just keep going. And I'm glad I did. I really glad I did.”

Espinoza's path to fame was not a straight shot. There were high and lows, but the Beaumont native rolled with the punches.

“You're sitting back, you know, at a fine dining restaurant and then, you know, six months later, you're catering somebody's event," he said. "You know, it's just the journey is like this, and you have to be prepared for that."

Espinoza tells aspiring actors that if they are going into this profession for the money and fame, then they are going into for the wrong reasons.

"When I talk to kids about drama, I want them to understand the art form of it and not the fact that, if they want to be a star, go be something else. Go, go do something else. Do this because you love to do it, because it fulfills you in some way," he said.

Espinoza said his big break has not diminished his love and pride for Beaumont and its people.

"Beaumonters are tough people and that they can withstand hurricanes, and pandemics, and tornadoes, and God knows what else," Espinoza said. "They can take on anything, so a lot of love to everybody there."