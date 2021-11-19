Beaumont native named new IRS special agent in charge of criminal investigation in Washington D.C.

The Central High School graduate is responsible for planning, directing, and evaluating the activities of about 200 highly skilled employees.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A newly named special agent in charge of criminal investigation at the Internal Revenue Service is putting Southeast Texas on the map.

The IRS announced Friday that Beaumont native Darrell Waldon was selected as the Executive Special Agent in Charge for criminal investigation at the Washington, D.C. Field Office.

“I am honored and proud to serve at the helm of this Field Office. Although all of IRS-CI special agents, supervisors and professional staff are top-notch, our Field Office has some of the most talented who are doing incredible work to promote integrity in our nation’s tax code,” said Waldon.

The Central High School graduate is responsible for planning, directing, and evaluating the activities of about 200 highly skilled employees who investigate violations of tax law and other financial crimes, the IRS says.

IRS-CI typically conducts investigations involving the following:

Tax fraud

Tax schemes

Bankruptcy fraud

Corporate fraud

Employment tax enforcement

Financial institution fraud

Gaming

Healthcare fraud

Identity theft schemes

Money laundering

Public corruption

Waldon's areas of responsibility include Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

He began his career with IRS-CI in 2006 as a Special Agent in the Atlanta Field Office. Over the past decades, Waldon served in numerous high-ranking positions within the IRS in states such as New York, Chicago, and Washington.