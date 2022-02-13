Beaumont native 'Big Lou' is 1st, only person to cast weighted fishing line across the Astrodome

“They gave me one chance, into the wind,” Lou McEachern said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont native Lou McEachern followed his dreams and became responsible for one of the greatest launches in Texas history.

McEachern has been hooked on fishing for as long as he can remember.

“I caught a big stingray here with Mark McDonald, which would of been a state record if we got certified scales, but they weren't any,” McEachern said.

The Beaumont native has a collection of rods and reels that date back more than 30 years.

“Well, it takes me back to being young,” McEachern said. “I wish I could of had more of that energy back then.”

Included in that collection of rods and reels are the ones McEachern won his first championship with and the one he casted over the Astrodome.

“There is a whole crowd of people out there that don't believe it,” McEachern said.



It began with three goals: to set the national record, to meet and cast against the world champion and one more.

“And I want to cast over the Astrodome," McEachern said.

McEachern’s story caught the attention of the Houston Chronicle.

“So, he made this mock-up on the paper, a picture, and you saw some of them,” McEachern said. “I'm standing there casting.”

The picture from the Houston Chronicle caught the attention of Judy McCoy. McCoy was the director of the Houston Boat Show.

“'I just read this article that you wanted to cast over the dome. Are you serious about it?' I said yes,” McEachern said.

On Jan. 6, 1991, McEachern traveled to Houston in an attempt to do something that no one had done before. While many had their doubts, McEachern believed in himself.

“Very, very few people thought it would ever happen," McEachern said. "They said there ain't no way, but there is, and there was.”

A man from England made McEachern a 13-foot-8-inch custom rod. McEachern planned to use a 150-gram lead weight to carry the line across the top of the Astrodome.

As McEachern made his way up the dome’s elevator shaft, officials asked him questions regarding his confidence in his quest.

“’You think you can do this?’ I said, ‘Yeah, no problem,’” McEachern said. “Ok. He told Judy McCoy later that, 'If he [McEachern] would of hesitated at that time, we would of called it off.'”

But on that day, history was in the making.

“They gave me one chance, into the wind,” McEachern said.

McEachern cast his more than 800-foot line more than 120 feet in the air. It made it to the opposite side of the Astrodome roof, before it hit and skidded over the edge.

“That is victory,” McEachern said. “I knew it had gone over. I just didn't know how far. I knew it didn't go all the way to the ground because the line on my reel, but I knew it gone over, and I didn't break any skylights."

McEachern’s actions etched him into history as the only man in the world to cast a weighted fishing line across the top of the Astrodome.

“Can you imagine these guys getting to play on this every day," McEachern said. "I said, 'But remember, I got to play on it and over it.' Haha. So that was pretty neat. The only one that's been able to play on top."

