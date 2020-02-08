Beaumont NAACP hosts car parade aimed at increasing census participation

So far this year, 57 percent of people have completed the census in Beaumont. That number is down from 64 percent in 2010.

BEAUMONT, Texas — More than 100 people participated in a car parade Saturday evening in north Beaumont. The event was hosted by Beaumont's NAACP chapter to help remind Southeast Texans to participate in the census. Organizers are hoping to spread awareness about the importance participating in the census with the deadline looming.

NAACP spokesperson Ladonna Sherwood says they decided to have the event in north Beaumont after realizing that participation has been low in that part of the city.

"NAACP wants to spearhead all of that because we want to make sure that everybody in the community knows this is of the utmost importance and we need it completed ASAP," Sherwood said.

The census determines how much federal funding each community receives for the next decade. Generally, that money goes toward projects and programs that directly impact the community.

"Every person has dollar sign attached to them whether we wanna believe that or not, if you're not counted then those money are either not distributed at all or redistributed in other communities where we need those here locally," Sherwood said.

The parade route ran through north Beaumont, which according census officials is one of the city's hardest places to get participation. They tells us so far this year that 57 percent of people have completed the census in Beaumont -- which is down from 64 percent in 2010.

October 31 is deadline to complete the census. It can be done by mail or online. The Beaumont NAACP chapter says plans are in the works for future census car parades leading up to the deadline.