BEAUMONT — The students at West Brook High School put their pens to work today, not writing papers or taking notes, but signing up to vote.

With midterm elections coming in in November the Beaumont chapter of the NAACP partnered with the Beaumont Independent School District to educate and register eligible students.

"We have a very important election coming up and we have a lot of local issues, and people running for different local positions as well as state and national and we wanted them to be prepared," Beaumont NAACP President said.

Brenda Spivey says this was the last stop of the school tour.

"We've cover three schools. We’ve been to Paul Brown’s campus, Beaumont United, and then we're finishing up here today at West Brook High School," Spivey said.

According to census data only 46% of people 18 to 29 voted in the 2016 election. Compared to the 66% of people 45 to 64 who voted.

West Brook government teacher Heath Gerlufsen wants more youth to step up.

"I think that it's a good process, I think it brings a lot of urgency to understanding that getting your voice heard as a voter, utilizing that right can change the process of the country, the path of the country and what they perceive as their vote being their vote," Gerlufsen said.

