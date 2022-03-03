Muralists gather to transform art scene around Beaumont during first ever Mural Fest

In addition to the art, there will be artisan popup galleries, free craft projects, live music, entertainment, food trucks, and vendors.

BEAUMONT, Texas — For the first time ever, Beaumont will be hosting a mural festival to further enhance the "flourishing mural scene" around the city.

Festivities run from March 2-6 and will give artists around the US a chance to paint as many walls as they can during the celebration, according to a news release from Beaumont Conventions and Visitors Bureau.

Sixteen muralists will contribute new art to the "ever-growing collection as the city more than doubles its mural count virtually overnight."

In addition to the art, there will be festivities for everyone to enjoy, such as artisan popup galleries, free craft projects, live music, entertainment, food trucks, and vendors.

Marketing Director of the Beaumont Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Christina Lokey says murals and art are more than just a photo opportunity, they're a form of visual storytelling that's beneficial to the community.

"We love our local artists and always want to support the area talent with ongoing projects, but this is something completely different and the opportunity to bring something no one's seen before with a convergence of styles from across the nation," she said.

The festival is being produced by the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau in collaboration with Houston-born muralist, artist, and educator J Muzacz and Pour09 Rooftop Bar and Grill, who is sponsoring a majority of the event with the support of dozens of local businesses, according to the release.

“As an artist myself, I know the struggles that come with doing what you love to make a living. Muralists have an even greater responsibility painting works in the public at a very large scale, requiring a unique skill set which takes years of experience to develop," said Muzcaz.

He also says he is grateful for the opportunity to have nationally-recognized artists create something the whole community will enjoy

Event Schedule:

Mural Fest

Food vendors include: Ko Korean Grill, Rudy’s Kabobs, Sweet Basil Noodle House, Wing Junkies, Old West Smoke Company, Winbush’s Divine Flavors, Los Dos Compas BBQ, and Mabel’s Snow Cones and Treats.

Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 11 am – 9 pm at 308 Orleans St. Entertainment: The Josh Bean & Upgraye’DD Show, DJ Local, Flava Band

Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 11 am – 6 pm at 308 Orleans St. Entertainment: The Josh Bean & Upgraye’DD Show, James Blacksheer, The ZaGo Experience w/ Zach Gonzales, Luke Whitney



Family-Friendly Art Block Party

There will be free crafts sponsored by MAKE, and a mural that kids can contribute to.

Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 10 am – 6 pm at MAKE Creative Space 2405 Calder Ave.

From a Beaumont Convention and Visitor’s Bureau news release:

In 2021, Texas Monthly said Beaumont was brimming with beautiful murals and quietly boosting its public art scene. Since its inception in 2017, the Downtown Mural project has brought a dozen murals to the city, mainly as a way to dress up the historic downtown. Collectively listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it's one of the only areas like it in the country.

While architecturally stunning, like many older cities, it could benefit from an influx of color and some youthful energy. Well, quiet no longer because Beaumont's betting big on arts. The flourishing mural scene is about to take center stage as they transform into one of the most colorful cities in Texas right before your eyes. For five days, artists with cult followings from around the country will descend on Beaumont to paint as many walls as they can during the celebration.

Calling it Mural Fest, 16 talented muralists will contribute new art to the ever-growing collection as the city more than doubles its mural count virtually overnight. Taking place March 2-6, 2022, in addition to the art, there will be festivities for the whole community from artisan popup galleries and free craft projects to live music, entertainment, food trucks and vendors in what looks to be a city-wide block party.

Whether you can make it to the festival or not, it's worth making a trip to marvel at the finished masterpieces. "Murals and art are more than just an Instagram or photography fad; they're a form of visual storytelling and an investment in the community," said Christina Lokey, Marketing Director of the Beaumont Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. "We love our local artists and always want to support the area talent with ongoing projects, but this is something completely different and the opportunity to bring something no one's seen before with a convergence of styles from across the nation."

The festival is being produced by the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau in collaboration with Houston-born muralist, artist and educator J Muzacz and Pour09 Rooftop Bar and Grill, who is sponsoring a majority of the event with the support of dozens of local businesses.

A big thank you to Golden Mural Paints for donating much of the paint and the support of Mural Supply Co., Ella & Scott, The Byrd Law Firm, Signature Builders, 5Under Golf Center, Modelo Sports Cantina, Texas Built Cabinets, McMorris Events, Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, and KO Korean Grill. J Muzacz emphasized, “As an artist myself, I know the struggles that come with doing what you love to make a living. Muralists have an even greater responsibility painting works in the public at a very large scale, requiring a unique skillset which takes years of experience to develop. The opportunity for some of the nation’s best big wall painters to visit Beaumont and make beautiful artwork for everyone to enjoy is incredible and we are so grateful to the city and all the sponsors for making it happen.”

Also on 12NewsNow.com...