BEAUMONT — Cowboy Harley-Davidson in Beaumont hosted a ride to honor those who served in the Vietnam War Saturday afternoon

Riders from the Cowboy Hog Chapter in Beaumont traveled to the memorial in Kountze which honors the courage, sacrifice and devotion to the country.

"I went to a school in Vidor and four of my classmates are on that wall," said Harrison Root, a Beaumont resident.

Root was one of several riders who also served in the Vietnam war.

Root said he hopes to see more of the younger generations comes out to show their appreciation for Veterans day tomorrow.

"I hope they are patriots because without service woman and men, we wouldn't have all of this."

If you would like to find out other events the Cowboy Hog Chapter is hosting, go to their Facebook page.

