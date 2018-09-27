BEAUMONT — A Beaumont mother of four was left to pick up the pieces of a mess she didn't make. Last month a group of juveniles ran into Edwena Ballard's home with a stolen car. The crash destroyed her kids bedroom and most of their belongings along with it.

"You just never expect this to happen and then especially at 7:50 in the morning. You're just getting up, brushing your teeth, and getting yourself together," said Ballard.

Ballard said her landlord repaired the wall, and the family attempted to make it work.

"Our gas was still off, half the lights were still off or whatever, I was cooking outside, taking cold baths with four children," said Ballard.

Ultimately, the city determined the house was unsafe. Ballard said the family of five is now living in a single motel room. She said she's having to pay for everything herself, and isn't sure how much longer she can cover the expenses.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross said she wasn't eligible for assistance because her electric meter was still intact. 12News reached out to the city to learn why, but hasn't been given an answer yet. Ballard said she's tried everything to get some help.

"I've had churches to basically tell me that if we were not apart of the congregation they could not help us," said Ballard.

Ballard said it's been very hard on them, especially because it wasn't their fault. She said she would give everything she had to be able to replace the things her kids lost. Her mom and brother have been trying to help her out, but Ballard said it's overwhelming.

Ballard went on to explain that she hasn't really been given any guidance on what to do next.

"I don't even know who's fault it would be because they were all minors, the oldest child was 16, the driver was 14, what do I do?" said Ballard, "I don't know what to do, so it's like I can't blame them, I mean obviously I'm not at fault so what do I do?"

Ballard said for now they just need help covering hotel fees, food, and clothes for her kids. Her kids only have a weeks worth of clothes, so she has to wash every Sunday to make sure they have clean clothes for the week.

"I think they have three, maybe four pair of underwear a piece so when this one gets dirty we're washing them on our hands or we're going to the washateria," said Ballard.

She said the furniture and everything can wait for now, They have found a place to live, but aren't sure when they'll be able to move in. She said the first thing she'll do when she gets in her new home is make sure she has renters insurance.

