BEAUMONT — A mother from Beaumont believes she was neglected by doctors when she continued to experience pain several months after giving birth.

Crystal Johnson gave birth to her son George in February of 2017.

Ever since her son was born in a Beaumont hospital she’s faced several challenges.

She said George aspirated during childbirth which means fluid was in his lungs. He stayed in the NICU for 10 days but she was forced out of the hospital after one night.

"I ugly cried, I just really cried to the point to where you can’t even talk to advocate for yourself,” said Johnson.

Luckily, a nurse convinced the staff to let her stay another night.

Six months later, George was a healthy, happy boy but Johnson wasn’t feeling well.

"I was so tired, I couldn't get off the couch and I needed to take care of my kids," said Johnson.

Johnson was losing lots of blood and her menstrual cycle was lasting more than 20 days.

She called the doctors about her issues but said they didn’t listen.

"They said this was normal…I was like okay this isn't normal for me I did this three other times and this didn't feel right,” said Johnson.

She was told to come back to the doctor’s office after another six months.

When Johnson went for her checkup a test showed she was anemic but beyond that doctors told her she was fine.

"You kind of question your own sanity, is it all in my head or are these symptoms in my head," said Johnson.

She decided to go to a Houston doctor for a second opinion and was told her uterus was three times the normal size.

Her doctor performed a hysterectomy at the beginning of October.

She said that surgery could have been avoided if the doctors listened to her the first time.

“I shouldn’t have had to go through all this or if I did it should’ve been a lot sooner so I could’ve had my life back,” said Johnson.

"If I had waited six months to a year from now I would've lost my bladder and even my life because I would’ve bled so much internally," said Johnson.

Unfortunately not every mother has a happy ending.

In Texas 24 women die for every 100,000 births according to the CDC.

However, most of the deaths are preventable.

“Women are made to be pregnant they are designed to be pregnant but pregnancy is an extremely dangerous physical condition," said Dr. Rick Evans.

Dr. Evans is an OBGYN at the Texas Women’s Center of Beaumont.

He said routine check-ups are important, recently one of his patients had her first check-up four weeks before her due date.

"It’s very frustrating and a little bit scary because I don't know what these people are coming in the door with and I have a very short period to figure it out,” said Dr. Evans.

Pre-existing conditions like diabetes, hypertension and obesity raise a woman’s risk during pregnancy.

According to the CDC most of the deaths that are pregnancy related happen after a woman gives birth.

The CDC reports 44 percent of women die within 42 days while 33 percent die while they are pregnant.

"The fact that we are delivering women and sending them home the next day sometimes can be an issue because we are not picking up on excessive bleeding when they are in the hospital,” said Dr. J Coffy Pieternelle.

Dr. Pieternelle is another OBGYN in Southeast Texas.

He said after giving birth women need to watch for certain symptoms.

“Spots before their eyes, flashing lights, ringing in the ears and pain in the right upper side of the abdomen..." said Dr. Pieternelle.

According to the CDC, African American women are three to four times more likely to die during or after childbirth than white women.

"The problem with women that are African American women is that they don't have the financial wherewithal to have that prenatal care, I think that is the issue," said Dr. Pieternelle.

Dr. Evans said African American women have a higher risk of hypertension and diabetes.

“Being diabetic increases the risk of having a large baby which increases the risk of post-partum bleeding,” said Dr. Evans.

Johnson said she is the happiest when she is surrounded by her four children.

Even though she is still on the road to recovery, having her fourth child was the light at the end of her painful journey.

"I feel like god gave us this awesome happy little guy so we could get through all of because he’s just been the easiest he’s so happy all the time,” said Johson.

Johnson’s next checkup is on November 2.

She said she wanted to share her story to push other women to demand quality care form doctors.

