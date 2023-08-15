Beaumont medical professional donates her original coloring books to children at CHRISTUS Hospital

Caitlin Good created and published two coloring books, "ABCs Under the Sea" and "Magical Mandalas".

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont ultrasound tech spent Tuesday afternoon donating her published coloring books to the children at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth.

Caitlin Good created and published two coloring books that are sold on Amazon. She donates $1 of every coloring book sold to Children's Miracle Network, which benefits CHRISTUS.

Children's Miracle Network raises funds and awareness for children's hospitals around the country, to help cover the costs of medial care.

Good's children's coloring book is "ABCs Under the Sea". The book is designed to help children learn the alphabet by using 26 different sea creatures for them to color.

"So I actually created ABCs Under the Sea when I was a preschool teacher like seven years ago. I made it for my kids, they were two and three age range. It was a lot of fun for me to share with them, to have something creative that they could take home and work on," said Good.

Her adult coloring book is "Magical Mandalas". It features 50 detailed pictures of mandalas for people of all ages to color.