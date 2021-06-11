2021 Beaumont mayoral candidates fighting low voter turnout ahead of runoff election

Candidates Robin Mouton and Roy West say they're doing everything they can to get voters to the polls before next Saturday’s runoff election.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Early voting for the City of Beaumont's runoff election is from June 11-15, and candidates running for mayor of the city are struggling to get voters to the polls.

The head-to-head faceoff between former Beaumont City Council member Robin Mouton and businessman Roy West isn't exactly attracting a lot of attention.

12News followed up with both candidates and a political expert on Friday to see how the two can overcome the apathy.

West and Mouton told 12News they're doing everything they can to get out in the community and get voters to the polls before next Saturday’s runoff election.

The two candidates understand the significance of next week's runoff election for Beaumont mayor, so they're doing everything they can to rally voters and garner support to push them across the finish line.



"We want to encourage folks to get out and vote. This is a runoff election that's really important. It's going to be a new mayor for the first time in 14 years here in Beaumont," West said.



West said while he realizes there may be some voter fatigue out there, he's still walking the block and knocking on doors to mobilize voters.



"Everybody gets to vote fresh,” West said. “So, if you're registered to vote and you didn't vote, please come out and vote."

Mouton, a longtime member of the Beaumont City Council, is also working hard to gain voters' support and become the city's next mayor.



"I've been out on the pavement, knocking on doors, trying to gain the support of all of the other candidates," Mouton said.



Mouton, like West, wants to make sure people who already voted for the May 1 election don't forget to vote in the runoff election.



"Even though you voted May 1, with this being a new runoff election, you must get out and vote again," Mouton said.



Southeast Texas political expert Tom Taschinger says the upcoming runoff election is significant but warns low turnout could be an issue based on the timing of the election.



"By choosing June 19, that's Juneteenth. That's a state holiday for the state of Texas. Let's just be honest, if you're planning a barbecue or a beach outing that day, voting might not make the cut,” Taschinger said.

The City of Beaumont isn't the only town in Southeast Texas facing the possibility of low voting turnout.

Less than ten percent of the registered voters in Vidor have cast ballots in their city's runoff election. It's happening Saturday, June 12. Misty Songe, a salesperson, will face Ronnie Herrera, the owner of Herrera's towing. Polls will be open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 385 Claiborne Street.

When and where to vote in City of Beaumont runoff election

Beaumont Courthouse-Main location

1085 Pearl St., Beaumont, Texas

1085 Pearl St., Beaumont, Texas Rogers Park Recreation Center

6540 Gladys Ave., Beaumont, Texas

6540 Gladys Ave., Beaumont, Texas Theodore Johns Library

4255 Fannett Rd., Beaumont, Texas

4255 Fannett Rd., Beaumont, Texas John Paul Davis Community Center

3580 E Lucas Dr., Beaumont, Texas

Hours for all locations

June 7 – 11

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

****Polls are closed Sunday, June 13****

Monday, June 14 – Tuesday June 15

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Election Day, June 19, 2021

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.