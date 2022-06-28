'I want to see this city thrive' | Almost one year ago, Mayor Robin Mouton was sworn in as city's 1st Black female mayor

“I was elected one year ago on Juneteenth as the first African American female mayor of this city,” Mayor Mouton said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost one year ago, community members filled Beaumont City Hall to witness and celebrate history.

Wednesday will mark the one year anniversary of Mayor Robin Mouton being sworn into office as the first Black female mayor of Beaumont.

Some of the highlights of Mayor Mouton’s first year in office have been dealing with the impacts of COVID-19 and making notable decisions about the direction of the city.

During her time in office, the city has continued to grow. This growth includes plans for the long-deserted AT&T building in downtown Beaumont.

A Dallas-based developer has offered to buy the building and create a mixed-use facility complete with luxury apartments and a rooftop bar. The city's taking bids to see if any other developers want in.

Lately, Mayor Mouton has been helping interview and select a new city manager.

In an interview with the city earlier this year, Mayor Mouton said caring about people is a big part of her job, and one she does not take lightly. Mayor Mouton’s vision for the city of Beaumont going forward is unity and growth.

"I want to see this city thrive," Mayor Mouton. "We have too many resources in our city to not be one of the top cities in the state of Texas."

Mayor Mouton is a lifelong Beaumont resident and a committed community leader.

Before she ran for mayor, she represented Beaumont's Ward 4 in the city council for six years and served as the Mayor Pro Tem from 2016 to 2017. All this after a successful 32-year career as an AT&T sales executive.

Mayor Mouton was the first new mayor elected since 2007, after former mayor Becky Ames decided not to seek an eighth term.