Beaumont mayor, councilmen call for more security cameras at public parks after Rogers Park shooting

At the moment, only three of 36 city parks have cameras on the property.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Three people that were shot and injured last week at Rogers Park in Beaumont are now out of the hospital.

The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Residents in the area were left shaken and calling for change, including the installation of more security cameras.

At the moment, only three of 36 city parks have cameras on the property.

Some city leaders say more cameras are the way to go while others believe the solution is for people to change, but they all agree that when families go to the parks, they should feel safe

Beaumont City Council Member Mike Getz says cameras are a major component of safety.

"This is the second shooting we've had here in the last three or four years and we know that cameras work," he said.

Two of the parks that have cameras are the Gulf Terrace and Folsom Hike and Bike Trail, according to Director of Beaumont's Park and Recreation Department Jimmy Neale.

12News asked for the location of the third park, but Beaumont city officials declined to answer.

"Cameras can be a deterrent to criminal behavior and we know that it helps police in solving crimes," Getz said.

Getz says the idea of cameras is something he plans to bring up during the Beaumont City Council meeting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Council Member Audwin Samuel says while he would be willing to talk, he's not sure if cameras alone are the answer.

"It could be a good thing for the citizens, but I don't think it's a necessity. Cameras not going to stop some things that just gives away of resolving that which we don't know," Samuel said.

Samuel says it is people, not hardware that needs to change.

"That's an issue with the general public. Those around anybody that knows about a fight and going to a fight they are subject to be killed," he said.

The idea of cameras in the city's parks is something Beaumont Mayor Robin Mouton says she would get behind.

"The cameras would then become an additional tool that could be used when police aren't available at every situation, but I can assure you the safety is always first and foremost for me, our police department and the entire council as well," Mouton said.

The cameras would come of out the city's general budget for parks and recreation, according to Mouton.

Getz previously told 12News that even though none of the victims are cooperating with law enforcement, Beaumont Police know who the shooter is. He expects charges to be filed.

“This is not the norm for Rogers Park, but it is the norm for shooting victims in Beaumont and many other places,” Getz said.

While the councilman refuses to live in a constant state of fear, he is always aware of his surroundings and does believe in making conscious choices to keep himself safe.

"I live by the credo that, 'You should not live in fear, but you should make wise choices,'" Getz said.

Getz said there has been a “tremendous drop” in car thefts at the trails since cameras were installed. He believes adding cameras at Rogers Park will act as a deterrent and assist police if any type of crime does occur.

“I am going to suggest that cameras be installed on a permanent basis at Rogers Park and would be agreeable to having cameras installed at any other park where we are having a problem,” Getz said. “The cost is small, and the benefit is large. It's worth it.”

Two Beaumont residents previously told 12News they weren't even aware a shooting had occurred, but one of them did hear the police sirens.

Glenda Wilson lives near Rogers Park, where she frequently goes to exercise. She says this act of violence in the city's west end is unwelcome.

"Every week we're having a shooting or some act of violence so it's not a shocker at the same time. It saddens us this has become everyday living for our citizens of Beaumont," Wilson said.

Julia Olvera is a mom who now says she will think twice about bringing her young son to the park after dark.

"I'm worried about it. I didn't hear it, but now that I know it I'm concerned," Olvera said.

Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham lives right behind Rogers Park. The evening of the shooting, he heard the loud bangs coming from the park.

"We had not been out there more than five or six seconds when we heard 'bam bam bam' and I said 'that's gun shots.'" Wortham said.

He immediately called Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary.

"Singletary did tell me that three people got shot out there. One guy in the foot one guy in the leg," Wortham said.

All three will people will recover.

Morrow wants to assure families this was an isolated incident.

"There weren't any innocent bystanders that were injured so we're grateful for that. We have everyone that's participating in that fight or apart of that shooting identified," Morrow said.

Getz says while he understands there may be some concerns, he says this shooting was an isolated event and those living in Ward 2 are safe.

"It's important for the public to know this was not a random occurrence, this was something that took place between individuals that knew each other and came to Rogers Park specifically to fight," Getz said.

Officers were sent to the popular west end Beaumont park on October 5, 2022 just before 7:30 p.m. after a caller reported shots being fired in the parking lot according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Preliminary information gathered by detectives in the investigation showed two groups of people , that had been involved in an "on-going disturbance," had planned to meet at the park to fight the release said.

During the fight someone began shooting a gun, hitting the three victims, who were all involved in the fight police said.

Not long after police were notified that three separate gunshot victims, were being treated at different medical facilities in the city. Their ages range from 18 to 19 years old, according to Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.