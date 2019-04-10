BEAUMONT, Texas — Howell Furniture kicked off its 60th anniversary week with a very special celebration—complete with Beaumont's mayor declaring October 10 to be "Howell Furniture Day" in the city.

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames signed a proclamation for the business' service to the community.

A month-long celebration will begin, with weekly furniture giveaways, and an oldest receipt contest with a prize of a $3,000 shopping spree according to a Howell's Furniture news release.

The company said in the release it employs about 80 people and is now a third-generation company.

The business was started in 1959 in an old Baptist church on Gulf Street.