BEAUMONT, Texas — Howell Furniture kicked off its 60th anniversary week with a very special celebration—complete with Beaumont's mayor declaring October 10 to be "Howell Furniture Day" in the city. 

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames signed a proclamation for the business' service to the community. 

A month-long celebration will begin, with weekly furniture giveaways, and an oldest receipt contest with a prize of a $3,000 shopping spree according to a Howell's Furniture news release. 

The company said in the release it employs about 80 people and is now a third-generation company. 

The business was started in 1959 in an old Baptist church on Gulf Street.
Our History
In 2005, we opened our 70,000 square foot showroom on Folsom Drive in Beaumont, Texas, and moved from the original location on Gulf Street. In May of 2013, a 30,000 square foot showroom was opened in Nederland, Texas. In the spring of 2016, the Lake Charles Store was expanded to 45,000 square feet.
Howell Furniture