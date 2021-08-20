Beaumont ISD parents share mixed feelings about mask mandate following Thursday board meeting

Parents still have a choice if they want to send their child to school with a face covering or not.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beginning Monday, Port Arthur and West Orange-Cove independent school districts are enacting mask mandates for students and staff.

The mask mandate order has not rolled over to Beaumont Independent School District. Parents still have a choice if they want to send their child to school with a face covering or not.

Beaumont ISD board members gathered Thursday night for a school board meeting. Face coverings were listed under the action items on the agenda.

As the meeting went on, the item was abandoned, and no action was taken on masks mandates. Next day reactions from parents seemed mixed.

“I feel like there's more risk of being, you know, getting sick, than if they were to make it mandatory,” said Beaumont ISD parent Angelica Garcia.

Beaumont ISD is still leaving the option to mask up up to parents.



“I'm not upset because I don't believe that math actually helped. I believe that if someone is sick, then they should stay home,” said Beaumont ISD parent Abron Beamon.

The district has not release an updated statement to 12News.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.