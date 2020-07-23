Beaumont man walking along railroad tracks dies after being struck by train

The crew sounded the train's horn several times in an attempt to get him to move out of the way.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after Beaumont man was struck and killed by a train in the north end of the city late Wednesday night.

Police and medics were notified that the man had been struck along the tracks near Helbig Road and Nathan Street at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday night according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

When they arrived they found Ronnie Pratt, 34, of Beaumont, had been struck and attempted to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene the release said.

The train crew told police that they saw Pratt walking alongside the tracks and blew the train's horn several times in an attempt to get him to move out of the path of the train.

Pratt did not move and was struck by the train the release said.

Detectives are investigating his death and an autopsy had been ordered.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From the Beaumont Police Department...

On Wednesday, July 22, 2020 around 10:46 p.m. Beaumont Police responded to the area of Helbig Road and Nathan Street in reference to a train- pedestrian accident.

Beaumont EMS arrived and attempted life saving measures, however, the victim was pronounced deceased.

Personnel on board the train advised that they observed the victim walking alongside the tracks and attempted to audibly signal him numerous times to move away, however the victim did not heed the warnings, at which point he was struck.

Detectives are investigating and an autopsy was ordered.

The victim was identified as Ronnie Pratt, a 34 year old Beaumont resident.