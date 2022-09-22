Beaumont man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, firearms violation

Two firearms, about 100 grams of pills containing methamphetamine and a large amount of cash were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violation.

Tywayne Marquis Parker, 31, pleaded guilty on February 8 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from US Attorney Brit Featherston.

He was sentenced by US District Judge Marcia Crone

On June 21, 2021, Parker was stopped in Beaumont for a traffic violation. Two firearms, about 100 grams of pills containing methamphetamine and a large amount of cash were found in his vehicle, according to the release.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Beaumont Police Department.

The was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell James, according to the release.

From a US Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Texas news release:

A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Tywayne Marquis Parker, 31, pleaded guilty on Feb. 8, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone.

According to information presented in court, on June 21, 2021, Parker was stopped in Beaumont for a traffic violation. A search of the vehicle revealed two firearms, approximately 100 grams of pills containing methamphetamine, and a large amount of cash and other evidence of drug trafficking.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Beaumont Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell James.