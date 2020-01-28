BEAUMONT, Texas — People across the county are mourning the nine lives lost in helicopter crash California Sunday morning. Along with Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan were on board.

The tragedy struck many here in southeast Texas. They're remembering Bryant not for the hours he spent on the court or the number of points he scored, but for his character.

Austin Williams is the president of the 5 Under Golf Center in Beaumont, but his first true passion in life was basketball. He grew up idolizing Michael Jordan, until he retired and Bryant filled his shoes.

"There's things that Kobe did I think outside of basketball that really separate him," Williams explained.

He had the chance opportunity to meet him back in 2003. Williams was eating dinner at a PF Chang's in Houston when Bryant came up to the bar to order food to go.

"I looked up and I said 'there's Kobe Bryant,' and I asked him for his autograph and he was super just pleasant, polite, said no problem, very nice, not probably what you would expect," Williams said.

Bryant signed a napkin for him. The napkin is now framed and on display in Williams home, along with Bryant's jersey.

"I think a lot of people are still pinching themselves, like is this really real," he said.

Williams says Bryant helped him through the most trying time of his life. He was involved in a serious car accident last March. Williams says he was life-flighted to Memorial-Herman Hospital, where he spent 60 days; four of those in a medically-induced coma.

"When I could finally read again I read his book (Mamba Mentality), and it helped me get through having a strong mental frame of mind that you don't let anything in life determine your future," Williams said.

For Williams, the tragedy was a reminder that life is short. In his 41 years, Williams said Bryant lived an unbelievable life. What makes the tragedy even more horrific is the children on board, who were just getting started.

"I think the nation took a breath yesterday and just had to sit back, and really, it's just a tragic event, it's terrible," Williams said.

Williams feels Bryant was more than just a basketball star. He was a great dad, with an incredible work-ethic and positive attitude. The legacy he leaves behind is something he admires.

"It's just not in the United States, it's globally, his legacy will be, in my opinion, fierce competitor, never say die attitude, just tremendous work-ethic, the will to win" Williams said.