Beaumont man bonds out after surrendering on aggravated assault warrants relating to 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's West End

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has posted a $300,000 bond after turning himself in Monday.

Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's West End June 2022, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.

On August 24, three aggravated assault warrants were issued by Jefferson County Judge John Stevens.

Naymola booked himself at 2:06 p.m. Monday and posted bond shortly after.

Naymola is facing three charges because there were three victims in three different vehicles. Officials are looking into other charges.

If convicted, Naymola faces 2-20 years and fines of up to $10,000 on each charge.

The wreck happen on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the intersection of Dowlen Road and Gladys Ave.

The six-page accident report gives a detailed glimpse into what police say happened.

Witnesses told police that a Dodge RAM pickup truck, driven by Naymola, was speeding north on Dowlen Road and caused the wreck according to the accident report.

Five northbound vehicles were stopped on Dowlen Road at Westgate for a red light when the Naymola's pickup sped around them and into the southbound lanes.

Naymola's pickup sped through the intersection headed the wrong way according to a witness driving south.

The witness told police the truck was headed right for their car before swerving back into the northbound lanes of Dowlen Road.

The Dodge pickup then approached the intersection at Gladys in the left turn lane where it rear-ended a Gold 2012 Cadillac SRX that was stopped. The Dodge pickup then became airborne according to witnesses.

The impact pushed the large Cadillac SUV across the intersection where it struck a grey 2010 Ford F-150 pickup and a black 2015 Ford Explorer that were both stopped in the southbound lanes of Dowlen Road.

Photos from the scene show that the rear and whole passenger side of the Cadillac SRX was mangled and nearly unrecognizable after it came to rest sideways in the southbound lanes of Dowlen.

The Dodge pickup landed and kept moving north on Dowlen through the intersection crossing Gladys and rear-ending a northbound grey 2019 Toyota RAV4 according to the accident report.

The Dodge pickup and the Rav4 continued moving along Dowlen before stopping at least 150 feet north of the intersection according to photos shot at the scene.

A sixth vehicle, a black 2008 Chrysler Aspen, in the southbound lanes was struck by flying debris from the wreck according to the report.

The man driving the Dodge pickup and a woman driving the Cadillac SRX were both taken by ambulance to Christus St Elizabeth Hospital.

The driver and three passengers in the Toyota Rav 4 including a 5 and a 6-year-old were also taken by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital according to the accident report.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.