Beaumont man pleads guilty to major drug trafficking operation in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department Narcotics & Guns Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized over 14 kilograms of cocaine being transported from the Houston area to Jefferson County.

After a lengthy investigation Port Arthur police and the DEA arrested Terance Green, 43, for distributing the drugs in the Port Arthur area.

Green pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine L. Stetson.

Green controlled a cocaine distribution network in Port Arthur which imported several kilograms of cocaine each month according to an Eastern District of Texas news release.

Two Houston men were also involved in the operation and distributed drugs throughout the the Houston area and East Texas according to the release.

Sentencing for Green is pending. He is facing up to 10 years to life in federal prison.

